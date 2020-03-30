Left Menu
Will bring labourers from Bihar for harvesting season- KCR

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 23:05 IST
Hyderabad, Mar 30 (PTI): Telangana Government on Monday said it would bring labourers from Bihar to help farmers fro the during harvesting season For this Rabi season, Paddy is cultivated in 40 lakh acres. There is a possibility of getting more than one crore tonnes of Paddy. This time during the Monsoon, Paddy will be cultivated in 55 to 60 lakh acres Due to the present coronavirus problem, Hamalis ( labourers) working in the rice mills have gone back to their home state of Bihar.

The government will make arrangements to get them back, an official release, quoting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said. On Sunday he had said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was hodling discussions with his counterpart from Bihar in this regard.

Rao said a comprehensive Telangana State Paddy and Rice Policy would be prepared, keeping in view the increase in the Paddy yield in the State. He instructed the officials concerned to formulate the policy after consulting with the Rice Millers and other stake-holders.

He held a high-level review meeting here on Monday at Pragati Bhavan on paddy cultivation, Paddy yield, Preparation of rice and exports, and the policy to be pursued and other related issues. Hoping that Telangana would become the Rice Bowl of India, he said Paddy will be cultivated in at least 70 lakh acres during the next year and will cultivate every year 2.

25 crore tonnes of Paddy..

