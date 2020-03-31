Left Menu
Six more coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total rises to 38

PTI | Noida | Updated: 31-03-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 00:08 IST
With six more people, including two children, testing positive for coronavirus, the number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar rose to 38 on Monday, officials said. The total number of cases includes six patients who were discharged from hospitals after they recovered, they said.

The six fresh cases include the wife (37), sister (25) and son (5) of a man from Accheja village in Dadri area who had tested positive for coronavirus on March 28, Health Department officials here said. A 21-year-old man from Greater Noida's Ghodi Baccheda also tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

A two-year-old child in Sector Omnicron 3 of Greater Noida and an 82-year-old woman in Noida's Sector-37 have also tested positive, the official said. "A total of 531 samples have been sent for COVID-19 testing from Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, of which 38 have tested positive, 421 negative and results for 75 are awaited," the Health Department said in its daily statement.

Currently, 1,865 people are under surveillance across Noida and Greater Noida, while another 268 are quarantined -- 69 of them at a Gautam Buddh University hostel and the rest in special isolation facilities at hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida, it added. According to the officials, at least 22 COVID-19 cases in the district could be traced directly or indirectly to a private company, Cease Fire, in Sector-135 of Noida.

An FIR has been registered against the firm for hiding information about foreign travel of some of its employees as well as the arrival of a 71-year-old UK-based auditor to its location here earlier in March, police said. Uttar Pradesh has recorded 96 coronavirus cases so far, state government officials said in Lucknow.

The all-India figure stood at 1,251, including 32 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry..

