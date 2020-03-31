AWWA hands over 2,500 food packets to Delhi for needy during lockdown

Army Wives Welfare Organisation (AWWA) today handed over 2,500 food packets to the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi for distribution to the needy people during lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 1,200 food packets were handed over yesterday. The food packet distribution free of charge will continue for five days.

The food packets were prepared under Army's AWWA Lunch project by families of Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks at their houses in various colonies of Delhi.

One of the largest voluntary organisations in the country, the AWWA aims for the holistic development and well-being of Army Wives, including their children, rehabilitation of war widows and differently-abled children. It also takes active participation in the activities of Central and State Governments towards improving the living conditions of the poor.

(With Inputs from PIB)

