People throng shops as lockdown is relaxed

Mangaluru, Mar 31 (PTI): People in Dakshina Kannada district thronged supermarkets and shops selling groceries and vegetables during the nine-hour relaxation in the lockdown on Tuesday, even as repeated requests for maintaining social distancing went unheeded. In the city, people resorted to panic buying after three days of total lockdown and the news being spread that shops would be asked to shut for another three days from Wednesday.

The shops were crowded and long queues were seen right from the morning. Though the district administration had asked the people to wear masks while going out for purchases, the advice was taken only by a few.

The authorities have expressed their concern over the behaviour of the public and are considering a change of strategy to manage the situation. Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said a decision on further lockdown would be taken in the evening after gauging the response of the public.

Despite the assurance from authorities that prices of essentials would be checked, vegetable prices shot up with the panic buying. The rush of people who came out in vehicles also created traffic snarls in parts of the city.

