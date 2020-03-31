Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: AAP MLA Atishi seeks strong action against Nizamuddin Markaz for congregation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 14:36 IST
Coronavirus: AAP MLA Atishi seeks strong action against Nizamuddin Markaz for congregation

AAP MLA Atishi on Tuesday sought strong action against the Nizamuddin Markaz authorities for organising a three-day congregation, which later led to a spurt in coronavirus cases in the area, and asked why the Delhi Police did not take any step despite the government prohibiting such gathering to check the spread of the virus. Delhi's Nizamuddin area has been identified as one of the hotspots of COVID-19 in India after several people tested positive for the virus in the past few days.

More than 2,000 delegates from countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 13-15. At least 24 people who were at the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat have been diagnosed with COVID-19, prompting the authorities to cordon off the area and increase testing. Tagging a Delhi government order which prohibited assembly of over 200 people, Atishi sought strong action against the administrators of the Nizamuddin Markaz (centre).

"Strong action should be taken against the administrators of the Nizamuddin Markaz who organised a 3-day religious gathering, with 1000s of people from March 13-15, when Delhi government orders had expressly forbidden gatherings or more than 200 persons on 13th March itself," the Kalkaji MLA said in a tweet. "Moreover, notification by Delhi government on March 12 stated that anyone with a travel history from COVID-19 affected countries have to self-isolate, then why did the administrators of the Markaz not ensure isolation of residents coming from those countries?" she said in another tweet.

Atishi also targeted the Delhi Police, asking why no action was taken by it. "What action did Delhi Police take against the large religious gathering at the Nizamuddin Markaz from March 13-15, when there were orders from Delhi Govt prohibiting gatherings of more than 200 people? Strong action needs to be taken by MHA against concerned police officers," she said.

In another tweet, she said tagged a screenshot to show the distance between Nizamuddin police station and the Nizamuddin Markaz. "The Hazrat Nizamuddin police station is right next to Nizamuddin Markaz, as can be seen on Google maps. Why did Delhi Police not take action against Markaz administration when 1000s of people gathered from March 13-15, in violation of Delhi government orders?" she said in the caption accompanying the tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

All in panchayat and 2-3 km radius told to self-quarantine

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 31 PTI With the deadly COVID- 19 claiming one more life in Kerala, the state government on Tuesday appealed to all people from Pothencode panchayat, from where the deceased hailed, to go under self quarantine for thr...

Indian Railways would be prepared to modify 20000 coaches into quarantine

As part of COVID-19 preparedness, it has been decided by Indian Railways that it would be prepared to modify 20000 coaches into quarantine isolation coaches to augment the quarantine facilities being created in the country. In this connecti...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Countries affected by the novel coronavirus around the world extended restrictions and looked for new measures to aid the virus-hit economies as WHO warned the epidemic is far from over in the Asia-Pacific region.DEATHS, INFECTIONS More th...

Meerut records second highest coronavirus cases in UP with six more testing positive

After Gautam Buddh Nagar from where the maximum 38 coronavirus cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Meerut has emerged the second hotspot in the state with 19 people testing positive for the disease. An official said 17 samples were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020