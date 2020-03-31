Coronavirus: AAP MLA Atishi seeks strong action against Nizamuddin Markaz for congregation

AAP MLA Atishi on Tuesday sought strong action against the Nizamuddin Markaz authorities for organising a three-day congregation, which later led to a spurt in coronavirus cases in the area, and asked why the Delhi Police did not take any step despite the government prohibiting such gathering to check the spread of the virus. Delhi's Nizamuddin area has been identified as one of the hotspots of COVID-19 in India after several people tested positive for the virus in the past few days.

More than 2,000 delegates from countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 13-15. At least 24 people who were at the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat have been diagnosed with COVID-19, prompting the authorities to cordon off the area and increase testing. Tagging a Delhi government order which prohibited assembly of over 200 people, Atishi sought strong action against the administrators of the Nizamuddin Markaz (centre).

"Strong action should be taken against the administrators of the Nizamuddin Markaz who organised a 3-day religious gathering, with 1000s of people from March 13-15, when Delhi government orders had expressly forbidden gatherings or more than 200 persons on 13th March itself," the Kalkaji MLA said in a tweet. "Moreover, notification by Delhi government on March 12 stated that anyone with a travel history from COVID-19 affected countries have to self-isolate, then why did the administrators of the Markaz not ensure isolation of residents coming from those countries?" she said in another tweet.

Atishi also targeted the Delhi Police, asking why no action was taken by it. "What action did Delhi Police take against the large religious gathering at the Nizamuddin Markaz from March 13-15, when there were orders from Delhi Govt prohibiting gatherings of more than 200 people? Strong action needs to be taken by MHA against concerned police officers," she said.

In another tweet, she said tagged a screenshot to show the distance between Nizamuddin police station and the Nizamuddin Markaz. "The Hazrat Nizamuddin police station is right next to Nizamuddin Markaz, as can be seen on Google maps. Why did Delhi Police not take action against Markaz administration when 1000s of people gathered from March 13-15, in violation of Delhi government orders?" she said in the caption accompanying the tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.