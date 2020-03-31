Manipur guv urges people to cooperate with state govt to fight COVID-19

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Tuesday appealed to the people to cooperate with the state administration to fight novel coronavirus. A 23-year-old woman who had recently returned from the United Kingdom is the lone COVID-19 patient in Manipur and she is being treated at a state-run hospital here.

"The state government is taking all possible measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and is distributing foodgrains to people during the lockdown. People must cooperate with the administration and adhere to the restrictions imposed in the wake of the outbreak," Heptulla told PTI over the phone. Noting that the safety of the people is in their hands, she said that there is no other way to contain the spread of COVID-19 other than imposing curbs on movement of people till researchers find a way to cure the disease.

The governor claimed that incidents of violation of prohibitory orders are lesser in Manipur than in other states which is why the number of positive cases is far less in the northeastern state than in other parts of the country. No fresh coronavirus positive case has been reported in Manipur and 205 people have been placed under quarantine in state-run facilities, health officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.