Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan govt asks people to not gather girls on Ashtami, Ram Navmi

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-03-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 15:37 IST
Rajasthan govt asks people to not gather girls on Ashtami, Ram Navmi

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday appealed to people to not gather girls on Ashtami and Ram Navmi festival in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Any kind of gathering poses risk of spreading the infection to a great extent, Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.

"If we deliver food packets to the needy daughters then they will be able to get enough food," he said, asking people to distribute food packets to the needy on the occasion. The health minister said that a meeting was held with al religious leaders to prevent coronavirus spread in the state following which religious congregations were stopped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Spurs cut non-playing staff wages by 20 percent

Tottenham have reduced the wages of non-playing staff by 20 percent for the next two months, with chairman Daniel Levy hoping players will follow suit due to the financial crisis caused by coronavirus. Players at Barcelona, Juventus and Bay...

(Eds: Correcting slug) ICMR is working with Dept of Bio Technology and CSIR on agenda of developing vaccine for COVID-19: ICMR official.

Eds Correcting slug ICMR is working with Dept of Bio Technology and CSIR on agenda of developing vaccine for COVID-19 ICMR official....

Jio offers 100 minutes of free Talktime, 100 free SMS to help poor in lockdown

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Jio on Tuesday offered its users 100 minutes of free talktime and 100 free SMS till April 17, 10-times more than its rival have offered as help to the distressed during nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. All J...

Thailand to give free mobile data for those homebound by coronavirus

Thailand will give the public free mobile data as companies initiate work-from-home policies and schools use remote learning amid the coronavirus outbreak, a senior government official said on Tuesday as operators considered an investment t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020