Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muslims should not be blamed for spread of coronavirus: Omar Abdullah

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:15 IST
Muslims should not be blamed for spread of coronavirus: Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said Muslims should not be blamed for the spread of coronavirus in the country

He was reacting to netizens' response to reports that several people who tested positive for COVID-19 had attended a congregation of Tabligh-e-Jamaat, a Muslim religious organisation, at Nizamuddin in Delhi earlier this month. "Now the #TablighiJamat will become a convenient excuse for some to vilify Muslims everywhere as if we created & spread #COVID around the world," Abdullah said in a series of tweets

"At first glance it would appear the #TablighiJamat were nothing if not irresponsible in the way they went about things but that's not unique to them. The majority of Muslims in India have heeded government guidelines and advice the same as anyone else," he added.  Abdullah said those people who were associating the COVID-19 with the Tabligh-e-Jamaat were more dangerous than any virus.  "People tweeting stuff with hashtags like Tablighi virus are more dangerous than any virus nature could ever conjure up because their minds are sick while their bodies may very well be healthy," he said.  Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation from March 1-15, officials said. Police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West while over 200 people were kept in isolation in hospitals after several people who took part in the congregation showed symptoms of coronavirus, officials said on Monday. PTI MIJ AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Pak court exempts Sharif from personal appearance in money laundering case

A Pakistani court has exempted ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is in London for treatment, from personal appearance in a money laundering case. Sharif, 70, has been in London since November last year. The Lahore Accou...

Coronavirus: Dalmia Bharat Group announces Rs 25 cr contribution to PM-CARES Fund

Cement to sugar Dalmia Bharat Group on Tuesday announced a Rs 25 crore contribution to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Both the Centre and state governments have done an exceptional job to contain the outbreak of COVID-...

Thousands to take unpaid leave as U.S., S.Korea fail to agree on military costs

South Korea on Tuesday criticized the U.S. militarys decision to place thousands of Korean workers on unpaid leave this week, after the two allies failed to sign a new cost-sharing agreement.South Korea and the United States are embroiled i...

UPDATE 2-Brazil's Bolsonaro urges no more coronavirus quarantine, says jobs being lost

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that there can be no more quarantine measures imposed on the country than those already in place to combat coronavirus because jobs are being destroyed and the poor are suffering disproportion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020