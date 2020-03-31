Special CBI court rejects bail plea of Hilal Rather in J&K Bank loan fraud case

A special CBI court in Jammu on Tuesday rejected the interim bail application of Hilal Rather, son of a former Jammu and Kashmir minister, an accused in the Rs 177 crore bank loan fraud case, rejecting his fears of contracting COVID-19 in custody, with the court saying that he will be at more risk if he moves out of Jail, officials said. While rejecting the application, Special CBI judge Rajesh Sekhri noted that in the prevailing situation, the accused is more likely to contract the virus if he moves of the jail, and his release may frustrate the purpose behind the lockdown

Rather had moved an application before the special CBI judge, Jammu seeking interim bail after the CBI filed charge sheet against him in the Rs 177 crore J&K Bank loan fraud case on health grounds, citing the prevailing threat of contracting coronavirus during incarceration, they said. PTI ABS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.