Maha: Paithan plant produces 21.9 million units of electricity

The Paithan HydroelectricPower Plant in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district produced 21.9million units of electricity on Tuesday, over 40 per cent morethan its target of 15.5 million units, a senior official said

The Jayakwadi Dam on the Godavari River, which feedsthe project, has been at 86 per cent water storage sinceAugust last year, allowing the project to work at full steam,he said

"This year, water flow from Jayakwadi Dam wascontinuous. The allotted target of 15.5 million units wascompleted in the first week of November. Today is the last dayof the financial year and we have generated 21.9 million unitsof electricity from Paithan," Aditional Executive EngineerAbasaheb Morale of Maharashtra State Power Generation Companytold PTI.

