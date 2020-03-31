Malaysian woman found coronavirus positive, first in Jharkhand

Jharkhand reported its first case of COVID 19 after a Malaysian woman tested positive for the virus, a senior official said on Tuesday

"A Malaysian woman, who is among the 24 persons found staying in a mosque in Ranchi, has been found positive. She is absolutely normal and asymptomatic, Principal Secretary(Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said

The 24 people, including foreign nationals, we retraced to a mosque at Hindpiri in the city on Monday and kept at a quarantine facility in Ranchi, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

