Malaysian woman found coronavirus positive, first in Jharkhand

Malaysian woman found coronavirus positive, first in JharkhandPTI | Ranchi | Updated: 31-03-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 17:46 IST
Jharkhand reported its first case of COVID 19 after a Malaysian woman tested positive for the virus, a senior official said on Tuesday
"A Malaysian woman, who is among the 24 persons found staying in a mosque in Ranchi, has been found positive. She is absolutely normal and asymptomatic, Principal Secretary(Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said
The 24 people, including foreign nationals, we retraced to a mosque at Hindpiri in the city on Monday and kept at a quarantine facility in Ranchi, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.