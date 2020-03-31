West Bengal govt identifying Nizamuddin event attendees in

The West Bengal government has started identifying those who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin earlier this month, after six persons from Telangana who took part in the event died of COVID-19, a senior official said. Once identified, they will be placed under quarantine and medical tests would be conducted to ascertain if they have contracted the disease, he said.

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said, "All those from West Bengal who have participated in this event (Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi) are being identified and will be immediately tested for COVID and put under mandatory 14 days quarantine." Sources in government said that over 30 people had participated in the congregation. Of them, 16 have been identified so far and efforts are on to establish contact with them, they said.

Over 2,000 delegates, including those from Indonesia and Malaysia, had attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin West from March 1 to 15. In Delhi, at least 24 people who participated in the event have tested positive for COVID-19.

