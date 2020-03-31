Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: ITBP contributes one day salary of troops to PM-CARES Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 19:09 IST
COVID-19: ITBP contributes one day salary of troops to PM-CARES Fund

Border guarding force ITBP has contributed the one day salary of its staffers, totalling over Rs 10.53 crore, to the PM-CARES Fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country. "An amount of Rs 10,53,58,479 has been electronically transferred to the PM-CARES account. This amount is the one day salary of the troops and other staffers of the force," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.

The Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was recently announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The about 90,000 personnel strong Indo-Tibetan Border Police force is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488-kms long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

The force is also running a 1,000-bed quarantine centre in Delhi and has catered to over six batches of Indians and foreigners evacuated from China, Italy and Afghanistan..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

IMF secures loans from members to bolster lending

The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday its members have agreed to renew arrangements ensuring the fund has lending firepower, especially as the coronavirus pandemic creates a demand for financing. This action is part of a broader pack...

Could homemade masks help stop infected people spreading virus?

Is a homemade mask better than nothing at all With an unknown number of asymptomatic virus carriers, some experts are advising people to fashion their own face coverings to prevent them spreading the disease. As health workers across the ...

Govt launches dedicated Twitter handle for COVID-19 updates

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday set up a dedicated Twitter handle for sharing news and updates about the novel coronavirusThe account is named IndiaFightsCorona and uses the handleCovidnewsbyMIBIn its first tweet, th...

Rupee settles the day on steady note, logs over 9% drop in FY’20

The Indian rupee on Tuesday ended on a flat note at 75.60 against the US dollar but logged a massive 9.36 per cent loss or 646 paise during the 2019-20 fiscal, mostly due to weakened sentiment in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. At close on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020