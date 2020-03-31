COVID-19: ITBP contributes one day salary of troops to PM-CARES Fund

Border guarding force ITBP has contributed the one day salary of its staffers, totalling over Rs 10.53 crore, to the PM-CARES Fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country. "An amount of Rs 10,53,58,479 has been electronically transferred to the PM-CARES account. This amount is the one day salary of the troops and other staffers of the force," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.

The Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was recently announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The about 90,000 personnel strong Indo-Tibetan Border Police force is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488-kms long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

The force is also running a 1,000-bed quarantine centre in Delhi and has catered to over six batches of Indians and foreigners evacuated from China, Italy and Afghanistan..

