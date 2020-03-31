Man posts video announcing reward for killing Bihar CM, gets detained in Punjab

A mentally unstable person, hailing from a village in Rohtas district, has been detained by Punjab police at Ludhiana for posting a video on social media in which he had announced a cash reward for whoever killed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Siyaram Singh, SHO of Dinara police station in Rohtas, who lodged an FIR after the matter was brought to notice earlier in the day, said the accused Dharmendra Kumar Pandey belonged to Toda village under the police station area.

"In the video Pandey could be heard announcing a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh to whoever eliminated the Chief Minister. We verified his mobile number and other details that he had shared in the video and his location was traced to Ludhiana.

"Accordingly, an FIR was lodged here under relevant sections of the IPC and the district headquarters informed", the SHO added. According to Rohtas Superintendent of Police Satyaveer Singh the Punjab police has reverted with the message that Pandey has been taken into custody and his mental condition was "not stable".

It was not clear what is going to be the further course of action since it would be difficult to bring the accused to Bihar in view of the nationwide lockdown as part of which all rail and air traffic has come to a grinding halt and most states have sealed their borders to prevent influx of outsiders..

