22 people who attended Nizamuddin congregation quarantined in Rajasthan

Twenty-two people, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi, have been quarantined in Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday. The move comes after over 24 people, who took part in the congregation at Nizamuddin West earlier this month, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Acting swiftly on the information that the participants of the congregation had come to the districts, officials have sent them to a quarantine facility and taken their samples for testing. Nine people from Haryana were staying at a madrasa in Churu, while as many from Rajasthan were at their homes in Sardarshahar town, Churu District Collector Sandesh Nayak told PTI.

They have come back between March 18 and 22, and sent to quarantine facilities in Sardarshehar and Rajaldesar. Others who came in their contact have been home quarantined, Nayak said. Four people in Tonk district have been isolated after they returned in the past two days after attending the congregation. Samples have been taken for examination, District Collector Kishor Kumar Sharma said.

Fourteen more people from Tonk had also attended the congregation, but had returned on March 3. All are being identified, the official added. PTI AG HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.