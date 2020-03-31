Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government continuing talks with taxi industry on crucial matters

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head office in Pretoria, the Minister said a meeting with the taxi industry has raised various issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 21:43 IST
Government continuing talks with taxi industry on crucial matters
The Minister said the issues raised by the taxi industry will be taken to Cabinet for further discussion. Image Credit: Twitter(@MbalulaFikile)

Government is continuing its talks with the taxi industry on crucial matters, including the possible introduction of a subsidy for the sector, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head office in Pretoria, the Minister said a meeting with the taxi industry has raised various issues.

Issues raised by the industry, which was represented at the meeting by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the National Taxi Alliance (NTA), included subsidies and the number of persons allowed in a taxi over the course of the country's 21-day national lockdown.

The Minister was updating the nation on Day 5 of South Africa's lockdown, which got underway at midnight on Thursday, 26 March.

The Minister said the issues raised by the taxi industry will be taken to Cabinet for further discussion.

"Over and above that, we are looking at the subsidy of the taxi industry. We must be cognizant that the issue of the subsidy remains on the table," said the Minister in response to a question.

Government, he said, would not make any decision lightly, given the importance of addressing the Coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the Minister announced that essential transport services will continue to operate during the 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Under the regulations announced by the Minister following the declaration of COVID-19 as the National State of Disaster, public modes of transport were allowed to operate from 5 am - 9 am and again from 4 pm - 8 pm.

However, in light of the payment of social grants, which got underway yesterday, Mbalula amended the public transport directions under the National State of Disaster.

Effective 30 March 2020 until Friday, 3 April 2020, buses and taxis are permitted to operate from 5 am until 8 pm.

The meeting also discussed the regulation of the sector, with Santaco having gone back to talk to its members.

"The National Command Centre reflected on this," said Mbalula, adding that new directives will be announced tomorrow.

"We will be able to speak about that tomorrow," said the Minister.

Threats of a shutdown

The Minister responded to reports of a national taxi shutdown, as it was reported that Santaco is set to stage a national shutdown from Wednesday onwards.

The proposed shutdown was in protest against the government's lockdown regulations limiting the number of passengers that minibus taxis can ferry in one trip.

"We have been briefed on that. The issues of a shutdown are no longer on the agenda. I'm optimistic. There's an understanding that we didn't plan to be where we are now [in terms of the Coronavirus pandemic]. Coronavirus is an emergency," said Mbalula.

However, in a tweet, Santaco said the meeting unanimously resolved that the taxi industry will not embark on a nationwide strike.

"Taxis will be expected to operate, as per the revised regulations that have now raised loading capacity. We still want to maintain social distancing while operators at least break even," said Mbalula.

The association said while there is discontent on the transportation of essential service workers, the focus is on addressing COVID-19.

"…We believe that there can never be a problem bigger than COVID-19. We commit to rallying behind government efforts and intend to continue offering these services, despite the problems," it said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

'Sailors do not need to die,' warns captain of coronavirus-hit U.S. aircraft carrier

The captain of the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, in a blunt letter confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday, has called on Navy leadership for stronger measures to save the lives of his sailors and stop the spread of the coronavirus aboa...

Dutch PM Rutte says schools, restaurants to stay shut till April 28

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday all schools, restaurants, and gyms would remain closed until at least April 28, and he urged the nation to continue to respect all measures introduced to help counter the coronavirus outbreak....

Lockdown rules,Section 144 should be strictly observed:Bedi

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi stressed Tuesday that all without any exception should strictly enforce and adhere to the lockdown rules and Section 144 to prevent spread of COVID-19 and to ensure social distancing. In a whatsapp message, the former...

Surprise virus boost for long-awaited Bulgaria 'e-health' plan

Bulgarias long-awaited plan to set up an electronic health system has received a surprise boost with IT workers left without work thanks to the coronavirus crisis pledging to work on the project for free. We are offering to donate 15,000 ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020