Two more test positive for coronavirus; total cases in Chandigarh rise to 15

Two more COVID-19 cases were reported in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the total number of infected persons in the Union Territory to 15, officials said. Of the two, one in a 31-year-man who has no travel history. He contracted the infection from a coronavirus patient, an official statement said.

Another is a 40-year-old city resident who contracted the virus after coming in contact with a person who earlier had tested positive for infection, it said. The city administration has ordered a massive search for contact tracing and quarantine of their contacts, the release said.

