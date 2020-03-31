Left Menu
Eight from Kyrgyztan quarantined after attending Nizamuddin gathering

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 22:07 IST
Eight foreign nationals, who attended a large religious congregation at Nizamuddin where scores of those who participated tested positive for COVID-19, were found at Delhi's Bharat Nagar on Tuesday and quarantined, police said. They are from Kyrgyzstan and have been staying here since last 10 to 11 days, a senior police officer said. The medical authorities and the district magistrate were informed about it and the eight were quarantined, police added. Within the national capital, more than 1,000 people who attended the congregation have been quarantined while more than 300 have been admitted to hospitals. The government is screening all those who participated in the event, officials said.

At least 24 people who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. Other states too were busy trying to identify and quarantine people who participated in the gathering and their contacts.

