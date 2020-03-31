Virus: Dombivali East placed under lockdown, entry-exit banned

The Dombivali East region in Thane district was placed under lockdown and entry and exit of people banned in view of some residents testing positive for the novel coronavirus there in the past few days, including two on Tuesday, officials said. The lockdown order was issued by Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, and local police have been told to enforce it along with civic teams, they said.

There are 14 COVID-19 patients in KDMC limits, including four who tested positive on Tuesday, a release from the civic body said. Of the four new patients, one is from Nilje, two from Dombivali East and one from its western part, it said.

Seven samples have been sent for testing and their reports are awaited, the KDMC release said. A 3-kilometre area around houses of COVID-19 patients are being surveyed as part of a containment plan.

The Shashtri Nagar general hospital at Dombivili has been declared as a quarantine facility, official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.