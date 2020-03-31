Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't spray disinfectant on your own: Mumbai Mayor

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 22:23 IST
Don't spray disinfectant on your own: Mumbai Mayor

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Tuesday that people should not spray the sodium hypoclorite solution, a disinfectant, on their own as it could be hazardous. Only the civic officials should spray sodium hypoclorite using the standard operating procedure, she said.

The mayor conducted a meeting of all the corporators through video conference from the headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in view of the coronavirus pandemic. At the meeting, fire brigade officials informed that disinfectants are being sprayed at hospitals, toilets and other public places besides housing societies and colonies where coronavirus cases were found.

There were instances where people sprayed disinfectants without knowing the correct composition and quantity of the solution and the method of spraying, which could prove to be hazardous, he said. Pednekar said only civic officials would spray disinfectants, and people should not do it on their own.

PTI KK KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

FDA takes no action against Novartis after gene therapy data inquiry

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA said it will not sanction Novartis over alleged data manipulation involving the Swiss drugmakers gene therapy Zolgensma. Novartis, which updated policies meant to speed data integrity disclosures af...

No relaxation of lockdown norms: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said the 21-day nationwide lockdown norms have not been relaxed by the state government. Notably, A 52-year-old man tested positive for COVID- 19 in Silchar on the same day, making it the f...

Another COVID-19 death in West Bengal, toll in state rises to 4: Officials.

Another COVID-19 death in West Bengal, toll in state rises to 4 Officials....

MP government has identified 82 people who attended Tabligh-e-Jamaat's religious meet in Delhi: Official.

MP government has identified 82 people who attended Tabligh-e-Jamaats religious meet in Delhi Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020