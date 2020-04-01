Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Total shutdown in Nagaland's Dimapur from Wednesday

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 01-04-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 09:48 IST
COVID-19: Total shutdown in Nagaland's Dimapur from Wednesday

At the end of the first week of 21-day nationwide lockdown, the district administration of Dimapur in Nagaland has ordered the total closure of all shops, commercial, private establishments, and imposed restrictions on movement of public and vehicles for 66 hours with effect from 6 am on Wednesday. In exercise of powers under Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Nagaland government order to initiate effective and immediate measures needed to contain the spread of coronavirus, total closure will be imposed from 6 am on April 1 to midnight of April 3, 2020, an order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur, Anoop Khinchi, said on Tuesday.

The containment measure will remain in force in the entire district, he said. In a separate order, Commissioner of Police of Dimapur, Rothihu Tetseo, said that the situation calls for further strict restrictions on movement of public to ensure self-isolation and social distancing in public places as ordered by the state government.

He, however, said the Army, police, paramilitary forces, magistrates on duty, doctors and medical staff on duty, banks, treasury, power, PHED, telecom, vehicular transportation of essential commodities and media have been exempted from the purview of the restrictions. People violating the order will be liable for punishment under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobeying public servant's lawful order), he said.

State government spokesperson for COVID-19 Neiba Kronu said the availability of food grains and essential commodities in the state continues to be normal. He appealed to the people to stay at home and also urged them to strictly adhere to social distancing measures while shopping.

Kronu, also the Minister of Planning and Coordination and Land Revenue, said that during the lockdown period all kinds of gatherings, including religious congregations, are barred. Mass gatherings have the potential to easily allow the spread of the virus, thereby putting the lives of many people in danger, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

100 gather for religious congregation at Rajasthan dargah, police use force

About 100 people gathered for a religious congregation at a dargah in Sarwar town of Rajasthans Ajmer district on Tuesday following which police used mild force to disperse them, police sources said. Six persons have been arrested by poli...

Former US Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe tested positive for the coronavirus.

Former U.S. Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe says in a video posted on social media that he tested positive for the coronavirus. McEnroe, younger brother of eight-time major champion John, said he did a drive-through test in upstate New Yo...

Fake infrared thermometers, materials used for making sanitisers seized in Karnataka

Two persons were arrested for allegedly selling fake infrared forehead thermometers and manufacturing sanitisers illegally, police said. The Central Crime Branch police arrested the two on Tuesday night and seized a huge cache of fake therm...

UPDATE 1-Macau's gaming revenues tumble 80% in March, hit by coronavirus

Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 79.7 percent in March on the year, the government said on Wednesday, as casinos reeled from a lack of visitors after the worlds biggest casino hub ratcheted up curbs to battle a coronavirus pandemic.Operato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020