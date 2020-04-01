Ten people who attended Tablighi event quarantined in Jammu

Ten people, including nine from Hyderabad, who participated in a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin in the national capital were identified on Wednesday and sent to a health centre to be quarantined, officials said. The men, who were identified by Jammu and Kashmir police personnel, have been sent to a centre in Bhatindi on the outskirts of Jammu

The intelligence department of the police force is on the lookout for those who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event from March 1-15 and later fanned out across the country, officials said. The congregation has become an epicentre for the spread of the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

