Guj police band trying to cheer up people amid gloomy times

Gujarat Police are using their band to lift the spirits of people amid the coronavirus crisis and to send across a message to stay strong and fight the challenging times with patience. They are also repeatedly urging people to follow social distancing to save themselves and others from the deadly viral infection.

In Bhuj town of Kutch district, people of some housing societies were pleasantly surprised when they saw a marching police band playing the tune of the song 'Hum honge kamyaab' (we will succeed). As the men in uniform played the tune on their musical instruments while passing through the residential areas, citizens also cheered them by clapping from their balconies.

A video of one such 'live performance' by the police band went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday. Going one step further, the Vastrapur police in Ahmedabad have hired a local singer and a speaker mounted 'DJ vehicle' to cheer up people.

"We have hired a DJ truck and a singer, who also plays guitar, to entertain people who are feeling stressed out because of the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown. We keep moving from one society to another," Vastrapur police inspector Manoharsinh Jadeja said. During the musical show, a pre-recorded audio clip is also played out to emphasise the importance of social distancing and to inform people about ways to check the spread of the virus, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.