Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru identified among COVID-19 hotspots

Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru have been identified among the prime 25 COVID-19 hotspots in the country. Chikkaballapur, since the last fourteen days, has been emerging as another hotspot, according to B Sriramulu, Minister of Health, Karnataka. The Health Minister further confirmed that the current COVID-19 positive cases in the state stood at 101.

"101 COVID-19 cases confirmed so far in Karnataka. Eight infected persons have been completely cured and released from the hospital" the Minister tweeted. The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.(ANI)

