Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nizamuddin connection: 25 attendees traced in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:17 IST
Nizamuddin connection: 25 attendees traced in Thane district

Authorities have so far identified at least 25 people from Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district who had attended a religious event in Nizamuddin area of Delhi last month, an official said on Wednesday. The area has emerged as one of the hotspots for coronavirus outbreak since the 'markaz' or gathering of Tabligh-e-Jamaat was held there, prompting many states to launch a massive search for the attendees.

"On the directions from the Centre, a team ofseven to eight medical officials has been deployed along with the police to carry out inspection and for identifying those who had attended the event. So far they have identified at least 25 persons from two madarsas(seminaries) in Mumbra and the search is still on," said Dr RT Kendre, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) incharge for coronavirus cases for Thane. He said none of the identified persons had any health issues.

He said further course of action will be decided after identifying the attendees. The Delhi government on Tuesday said 24 people, who took part in the congregation, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

People from across the country had taken part in the mega meet. After the matter came to light, the Centre and the Delhi government swung into action to trace people who attended the congregation.

Six people from Telangana and one from Jammu and Kashmir, who attended the event, earlier died of coronavirus infection..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

China has fewer new coronavirus infections, starts posting tally of symptom-free cases

China reported dwindling new infections on Wednesday in the global coronavirus pandemic and started to publish the daily change in cases that are free of symptoms, although the latter could complicate the picture of trends in the disease. A...

Europe toll hits grim milestone as UN warns of humanity's worst crisis since WWII

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 30,000 lives in Europe alone, a global tally showed Wednesday, in what the head of the United Nations has described as humanitys worst crisis since World War II. Italy and Spain bore the brunt ...

IAF continues to provide full support to contain spread of coronavirus

Indian Air Force continues to provide full support in the Nations efforts to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus and the management of COVID-19.IAF has airlifted nearly 25 Tons of essential medical supplies in the last three days fr...

LGBT+ marches unite in first online Global Pride due to coronavirus

Organizations running LGBT Pride marches around the world have joined forces to hold the first online Global Pride event in June after hundreds of real-life gatherings were shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.Global Pride will be live-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020