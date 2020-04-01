Nizamuddin connection: 25 attendees traced in Thane district

Authorities have so far identified at least 25 people from Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district who had attended a religious event in Nizamuddin area of Delhi last month, an official said on Wednesday. The area has emerged as one of the hotspots for coronavirus outbreak since the 'markaz' or gathering of Tabligh-e-Jamaat was held there, prompting many states to launch a massive search for the attendees.

"On the directions from the Centre, a team ofseven to eight medical officials has been deployed along with the police to carry out inspection and for identifying those who had attended the event. So far they have identified at least 25 persons from two madarsas(seminaries) in Mumbra and the search is still on," said Dr RT Kendre, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) incharge for coronavirus cases for Thane. He said none of the identified persons had any health issues.

He said further course of action will be decided after identifying the attendees. The Delhi government on Tuesday said 24 people, who took part in the congregation, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

People from across the country had taken part in the mega meet. After the matter came to light, the Centre and the Delhi government swung into action to trace people who attended the congregation.

Six people from Telangana and one from Jammu and Kashmir, who attended the event, earlier died of coronavirus infection..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

