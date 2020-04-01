Left Menu
Maha: Two undertrials booked for attacking jail officials

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:39 IST
The Thane police registered cases against two undertrials, one of whom allegedly tried to commit suicide and the other, who threw excreta at jail and police personnel, an official said on Wednesday. The police on Tuesday registered offences under sections 309 (attempt to commit suicide), 504 (intentional insult and provocation) and 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC, he said.

Raju Satyanarayan Jha and Anil Ramesh Soni were brought from Taloja Jail to Thane Central Jail in Maharashtra on Tuesday afternoon, when they picked up a quarrel with the guards, who were frisking them at the prison gates, he said. When the police escorts intervened, Jha stabbed himself with a sharp object, while Soni tried to throw his excreta on the personnel, the official said.

Following the incident, the duo was sent to Thane Civil Hospital for treatment, he said, adding that further probe is underway..

