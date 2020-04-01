22 people from Mallapuram attended Nizamuddin event: Police
A total of 22 people from Mallapuram district have attended the Tablighi Jamaat at national capital's Nizamuddin area, which has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after cases all across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:14 IST
"22 people from Mallapuram district had attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi's Nizamuddin. They have been placed under home quarantine on their return," said Abdul Kareem, Superintendent of Police while speaking to ANI Thiruvananthapuram.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 1637 in India, including 1466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)
