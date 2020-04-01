COVID-19: After IAS officers, IPS officials donate for relief

Amaravati, Apr 1(PTI):Taking a cue from IAS officers,the IPS Officers Association of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesdayannounced donation of three days' salary of its members tothe Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight COVID-19

Director General of Police D G Sawang and associationsecretary Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao met Chief Minister Y SJagan Mohan Reddy and handed over a letter to this effect

Two days ago, the IAS Officers Association tooannounced donation of three days' salary of its members tothe relief fund.