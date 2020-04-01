Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: After IAS officers, IPS officials donate for relief

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:26 IST
COVID-19: After IAS officers, IPS officials donate for relief

Amaravati, Apr 1(PTI):Taking a cue from IAS officers,the IPS Officers Association of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesdayannounced donation of three days' salary of its members tothe Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight COVID-19

Director General of Police D G Sawang and associationsecretary Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao met Chief Minister Y SJagan Mohan Reddy and handed over a letter to this effect

Two days ago, the IAS Officers Association tooannounced donation of three days' salary of its members tothe relief fund.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

MedGenome raises USD 55 mn in funding led by LeapFrog Investments

Genetic diagnostics firm MedGenome on Wednesday said it has raised USD 55 million over Rs 415 crore in funding led by LeapFrog Investments. Existing investors Sofina and Sequoia also participated in the round.The funds will be utilised to e...

Rouhani: U.S. has lost opportunity to lift Iran sanctions amid coronavirus

Irans president said on Wednesday that, with the advent of the coronavirus, the United States had missed a historic opportunity to lift sanctions on his country, though the penalties had not hampered its fight against the infection. On Tues...

Carrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries

French supermarket retailer Carrefour and Uber Eats said on Wednesday they would launch a new delivery service aimed at helping Parisians buy essential goods and food during the nationwide lockdown triggered by the coronavirus crisis.Delive...

Georgian PM pledges $606 mln to help economy in coronavirus crisis

Georgia will put 2 billion lari 606 million from its state budget towards helping the economy through the coronavirus pandemic, its Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said.The South Caucasus country of 3.7 million people had reported 115 corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020