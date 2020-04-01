Left Menu
Refrain from granting tourist visa to foreigners doing missionary work: MHA advised MEA on Tablighi Jamaat

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had, in a letter written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on last Saturday, advised screening the members of Tablighi Jamaat for COVID-19 and immediate deportation of any foreigners found to be free from the infection. The MHA also requested the MEA to refrain from granting tourist visa to foreigners who are likely to use it for missionary activities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had, in a letter written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on last Saturday, advised screening the members of Tablighi Jamaat for COVID-19 and immediate deportation of any foreigners found to be free from the infection. The MHA also requested the MEA to refrain from granting tourist visa to foreigners who are likely to use it for missionary activities. "In view of the above, it is advised that each foreigner who is a part of any Tabligh team may be thoroughly screened in the context of COVID-19 and quarantined or hospitalized if so required. Else if such a foreigner is found to be free from COVID-19, then he should be immediately deported by the first available flights. Till that time, such persons must be confined and quarantined by his host organisation," the letter by MHA's internal security division stated.

The Home Ministry also said that Commissioner of Police, Delhi may caution the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters accordingly and also ensure that those who are promoting missionary activities on the strength of tourist visa are treated as visa violators. "They must not be allowed to conduct Tablighi activities on a tourist visa," it added. "It is requested to refrain from granting tourist visa to such foreigner who is likely to use it for Tabligh activities. It may normally be ensured that details regarding the place of stay in India and return ticket as well as financial means to defray expenses in India by such visa applicants must be examined carefully," the MHA had said in a secret letter sent to the MEA. (ANI)

