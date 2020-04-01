C'garh: Search on for more attendees of Nizamuddin event

Even as authorities in Chhattisgarh have identified 101 people in the state who attended the religious congregation in New Delhi's Nizamuddin, which has turned out as one of the major COVID-19 hotspots in the country, hunt is on for some more persons who took part in the event, a senior official said here. The gathering at Nizamuddin, the headquarters of the Tabligh-e-Jamaat in the national capital, was held last month and it was attended by delegates from across the country.

Till Tuesday, 101 who participated in the gathering, were identified in different districts of Chhattisgarh and quarantined at hospitals, quarantine centres and in home isolation, the official said. "Some of them are natives of other states and were staying in mosques of different cities of Chhattisgarh," he said.

Of these 101, eight people were traced in Durg district, 17 in Bilaspur, 20 in Korba, six in Balodabazar- Bhatapara, he said. Talking to PTI on Wednesday, health department secretary Niharika Barik said that random testing of these people for COVID-19 is being conducted and if anyone tested positive for the infection, samples of all of them will be collected.

The district collectors have been directed to identify and trace all those attended the event or came in contact with the people who participated in the gathering, she said. Till Wednesday, Chhattisgarh has reported nine COVID- 19 cases. Of these, two were discharged from a Raipur hospital on Tuesday following recovery.

