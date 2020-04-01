Left Menu
37 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat placed under quarantine in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Thirty-seven people, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi's Nizamuddin area have been traced and placed under quarantine in Jhunjhunu, said Chief Medical Health Officer Pratap Singh on Wednesday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 01-04-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:20 IST
Pratap Singh speaking to reporters on Wednesday in Rajasthan.. Image Credit: ANI

Thirty-seven people, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi's Nizamuddin area have been traced and placed under quarantine in Jhunjhunu, said Chief Medical Health Officer Pratap Singh on Wednesday. "Thirty-seven attendees of Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event have been traced and placed under quarantine in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. We will collect their samples for testing and take further action accordingly," Chief Medical Health Officer Pratap Singh told reporters here.

Tablighi Jamaat event has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier today informed that there are 1637 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,466 active cases. There are 133 cured or discharged or migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

