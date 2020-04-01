Five more test positive; COVID-19 count rises to 46 in Punjab

Five more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday, taking the total count of confirmed cases in the state to 46, said officials. Three persons from Mohali district and one each from Ludhiana and Amritsar contracted the infection, a media bulletin issued by the state government said.

Among fresh cases in Mohali, two persons were infected after they came in contact with a Chandigarh couple from Canada who had tested positive earlier, the bulletin said. A 45-year-old man, a resident of Jagatpura in Mohali, was infected with the virus after he came in contact with another coronavirus patient. In Ludhiana, a 72-year-old woman, residing in the neighbourhood of a 42-year-old coronavirus positive patient who died in a Patiala hospital on Mondayn, tested positive. Another person from Amritsar also contracted the infection, as per the bulletin.

With the addition of five patients, the total number of coronavirus cases jumped to 46 in the state. Of the 46 cases, 19 are from Nawanshahr, 10 from Mohali, six from Hoshiarpur, five from Jalandhar, three from Ludhiana, two from Amritsar and one from Patiala.

Of them, four died while one patient had been discharged from the hospital after his second test results came. According to the bulletin, 1,260 samples have been tested so far and out of which, the reports of 1,149 samples came negative and the result of 65 samples is still awaited..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

