Over 500 people who attended Jamaat in Delhi visited 13 district of Raj: DGP

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:44 IST
About 538 people, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, have visited 13 districts of Rajasthan, DGP Bhupendra Singh said on Wednesday. About 350 people from other states, 183 from various districts of Rajasthan and five Nepali citizens visited Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Dausa, Alwar, Tonk, Sriganganagar, Bharatpur, Karauli, Jodhpur city, Barmer, Hanumangarh, Churu and Jaipur, he said.

It is possible that Tableeghi Jamaat members from other states may have come in contact with those who attended the markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin, Singh said. District collectors and SPs have been directed to screen these people and proceed for isolation and quarantine, he said.

