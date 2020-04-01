Left Menu
Development News Edition

173 persons who attended prayers in mosques quarantined in Uttarakhand

As many as 173 persons who attended congregational prayers in the mosques in Uttarakhand over the last month have been quarantined, state Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said on Tuesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:44 IST
173 persons who attended prayers in mosques quarantined in Uttarakhand
26 people from Uttarakhand stay in Delhi after attending Nizamuddin event. File Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 173 persons who attended congregational prayers in the mosques in Uttarakhand over the last month have been quarantined, state Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said on Tuesday. He further said that 26 men from the state who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at the Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin have not returned from Delhi and they are still staying there.

"Twenty six people of Uttarakhand participated in Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz. They are still in Delhi. 173 out of 713 people who participated in regular prayers in mosques in the last 28 days have been quarantined," Ashok Kumar said. A huge religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin, Delhi last month. The gathering came into the spotlight after over 24 people who attended the event tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier today Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a total of 2,361 people have been brought out from Markaz Nizamuddin in a joint operation by authorities which lasted 36 hours till 4 am today. Out of these, 617 have been sent to hospitals while the rest have been sent to different quarantine facilities, he said.

An FIR has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897. The total number of coronavirus patients in India stood at 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new cases were reported. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet Secretary holds meeting via video conferencing with Chief Secretaries, DGPs of all states

The Cabinet Secretary held a meeting on Wednesday via video-conferencing with all the Chief Secretaries and DGPs, in which the states were sensitised about intensive contact tracing of Tablighi Jamaat participants. A press release from the ...

Maha: Cop injured in stone-pelting incident

A policeman on patrolling duty for the COVID-19 lockdown was injured in a stone-pelting incident at Kalyan town of Maharashtras Thane district, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, when an ira...

BRIEF-Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Pledges $500 Million For Employees Whose Jobs Are Impacted By Coronavirus- CNBC

April 1 Reuters - COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS PLEDGES 500 MILLION FOR EMPLOYEES WHOSE JOBS ARE IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS- CNBC Source text httpscnb.cx2Uz5sNR Further company coverage...

Total of 40.5 lakh transactions effected through POSB and IPPB during lockdown

During the lockdown period as on 31.03.2020, 34 lakh transactions were effected through POSB Post Office Savings Bank and 6.5 lakh transactions were effected through IPPBIndia Post Payments Bank.Around 2 lakh accountable mails including spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020