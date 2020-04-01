173 persons who attended prayers in mosques quarantined in Uttarakhand

As many as 173 persons who attended congregational prayers in the mosques in Uttarakhand over the last month have been quarantined, state Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said on Tuesday. He further said that 26 men from the state who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at the Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin have not returned from Delhi and they are still staying there.

"Twenty six people of Uttarakhand participated in Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz. They are still in Delhi. 173 out of 713 people who participated in regular prayers in mosques in the last 28 days have been quarantined," Ashok Kumar said. A huge religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin, Delhi last month. The gathering came into the spotlight after over 24 people who attended the event tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier today Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a total of 2,361 people have been brought out from Markaz Nizamuddin in a joint operation by authorities which lasted 36 hours till 4 am today. Out of these, 617 have been sent to hospitals while the rest have been sent to different quarantine facilities, he said.

An FIR has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897. The total number of coronavirus patients in India stood at 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new cases were reported. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

