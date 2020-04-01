Delhi Police flags off 40 motorcycles for patrolling and spreading awareness about coronavirus

The Delhi Police on Wednesday flagged off 40 motorcycles which would be used for patrolling in south Delhi to ensure proper implementation of the lockdown as well as spread awareness about coronavirus through announcements. These bikes will be used to conduct regular mobile patrolling in the area and for announcements to advise and warn people to strictly follow the lockdown and remain at home, officials said. "Strict checking will be done by these bikes at the border pickets, roads and inside the streets within the city in every police station area to ensure that no gathering or movement takes place in contravention of the prohibitory order," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The patrolling motorcycles will check the unnecessary movement of people, who, if found on the road will be sent to nearby shelter homes, he said. The suspicious vehicles including trucks, tempos and tankers will be checked properly by these motorcycles to ensure that the vehicles are not violating any rules, he added.

Permanent markings will be ensured near grocery shops, vegetables shops, milk kiosks, ATMs and banks where citizens may be present to ensure social distancing, the DCP said. These motorcycles staff will also gather intelligence and keep a regular check on the movement of violators and criminals, he said.

