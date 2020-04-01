CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

The Central Secretariat Service (CSS) forum has contributed Rs 21 lakh to the PM CARES fund to support the country's fight against novel coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday. The forum is a representative body of approximately 12,500 CSS officers working in various central government ministries and departments.

"The CSS officers have been very sensitive to the community cause and at present the nation has been facing challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic. "The CSS Forum has made an humble contribution of Rs 21 lakh to PM cares fund in addition to the individual contribution of one day salary to be deducted from respective ministry and department where they work," said Paras Kumar Singh, General Secretary of the forum. The CSS officers are the backbone of the central government's bureaucracy and discharging their duty with utmost care and honesty," he said.

The CSS comprises of mainly middle and lower level management of the central ministries viz assistant section officer, section officer, under secretary, deputy secretary and director. However, several CSS officers work at the joint secretary level and some have risen to the levels of secretary and additional secretary.

