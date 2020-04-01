Over 500 people who attended Jamaat in Delhi visited 13 district of Raj: DGP

About 538 people, who are either members of the Tablighi Jamaat or attended its congregation in Delhi and have since visited 13 districts of Rajasthan, will be screened for coronavirus, DGP Bhupendra Singh said on Wednesday. A total of 350 people from other states, 183 from various districts of Rajasthan and five Nepali citizens visited Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Dausa, Alwar, Tonk, Sriganganagar, Bharatpur, Karauli, Jodhpur city, Barmer, Hanumangarh, Churu and Jaipur, he said.

It is possible that the Jamaat members from other states may have come in contact with those who attended the markaz in Nizamuddin, Singh said. District collectors and SPs have been directed to screen these people and proceed for isolation and quarantine, he said.

