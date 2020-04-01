Padma Shri awardee Nirmal Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Padma Shri and former 'Hazoori Raagi' at the Golden Temple, Nirmal Singh has tested positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Wednesday. The report of the samples of the 62-year-old 'Gurbani' exponent came positive, Civil Surgeon Prabhdeep Kaur Johal said. Singh, who recently returned from abroad, was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital after he complained of breathlessness and dizziness on March 30, she said. Meanwhile, police have sealed the area around Singh's residence to check the spread of the infection. According to the officials, Singh held a large 'sammelan' (religious gathering) in Delhi and some other places after he returned from abroad. His family members and others who came into his contact would be quarantined, said the health department officials. Singh has the knowledge of all the 31 'Raags' in the Gurbani of the Guru Granth Sahib (Sikh holy book). He was awarded Padma Shri in 2009. PTI JMS CHS VSD SRY

