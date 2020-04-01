59 Tabligh Jamaat returnees from west TN isolated in govt hospitals

Nearly 60 people, who returned to three western districts of Tamil Nadu after attending a religious congregation in Delhi, have been identified and quarantined. The Nilgiris district administration has identified and placed eight people under isolation at a government hospital on Tuesday, District Collector Innocent Divya said on Wednesday.

Kandhal, where two persons were staying and areas in Coonoor and Kothagiri, where two others were residing, have been sealed, she said. The results of the blood samples of all the eight are awaited.

Meanwhile, 39 people from Tirupur and 12 from Mettupalayam, who had attended the event in Delhi have been kept under isolation in government hospitals in respective districts, official sources said. The Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin West has emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus as 24 people have tested positive for COVID-19 following which a major area has been sealed and an FIR lodged against its cleric for violating government orders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

