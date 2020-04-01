Left Menu
Total of 40.5 lakh transactions effected through POSB and IPPB during lockdown

Around 2 lakh accountable mails including speed post registered letters, parcels and money-orders were delivered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:03 IST
Mobile Post Offices are functioning in various circles like Kerala, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and some other circles to provide essential postal and financial services. Image Credit: ANI

During the lockdown period as on 31.03.2020, 34 lakh transactions were effected through POSB (Post Office Savings Bank) and 6.5 lakh transactions were effected through IPPB(India Post Payments Bank).

Mobile Post Offices are functioning in various circles like Kerala, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and some other circles to provide essential postal and financial services. The routes of these mobile post offices are decided to depend upon requirements.

The Department of Posts is also moving ventilators, COVID-19 Test Kits and other medical equipment as per requests of various organisations from selected locations to destinations across the country by using cargo airlines and its own mail motor network. Circles are getting in touch with State authorities to offer these services. Ventilators were dispatched through the postal network from Puducherry to Odisha State Medical Corporation and Gujarat State Medical Corporation. On-line medicine company netmeds.com and e-commerce company Amazon have also approached India Post for delivery of medicine and essential commodities in metros and some other locations

The Telangana Circle has tied up with the Health Department for the distribution of medical kits. Gujarat Circle has despatched consignment of medical supplies and essential medicines to Surat, Bharuch, Valsad, Rajkot, Jaipur, Pune and Kolkatta in partnership with Indian Drug Manufacturing Association ( IDMA).

Medicines have been transported by the road transport network from Kolkata to Siliguri, Ranchi, and Patna.

Under the Ganga Swaroop Yojana, a scheme of Government of Gujarat for payment of benefits to widows, Gujarat Circle has drawn an extensive mechanism to ensure such payments in rural and semi-urban areas to widow beneficiaries. An amount of Rs.51 crores has been credited in 4 lakh Post Office Saving Bank Accounts and its disbursement will commence from the 3rd of April. Telangana Circle will also be disbursing an amount of Rs.509 crores under the ASARA social security scheme of the State Govt. to old age, disabled and widow pension beneficiaries.

The Circles are partnering with the various district administrations and NGOs to provide logistic support for the delivery of food items and dry rations to reach out to the needy.

Circles have created telegram groups and helpline numbers to escalate requests of public representatives such as Panchayat Secretary, telemedicine centers, village officers and Health Inspectors and individual customers to the control room. The Department has been servicing requests for despatch of medicines and essential items received on its Twitter Sewa handle. All efforts are being made to service these requests promptly and ensure delivery within the shortest possible time.

(With Inputs from PIB)

