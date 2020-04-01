Maha: Cop injured in stone-pelting incident

Maha: Cop injured in stone-pelting incidentPTI | Thane | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:04 IST
A policeman on patrolling duty for the COVID-19 lockdown was injured in a stone-pelting incident at Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, when an irate mob attacked a fruit vendor and his family in the Khadakpada area, an official said.
A group of 20 people, including five women, picked a quarrel with the vendor over the placement of his cart and attack him, his wife and his brother-in-law with stones and iron rods, he said. A policeman, who was on patrolling duty in the area, tried to intervene, but sustained injuries to his face and was rushed to a hospital, he added.
Members of the mob were charged under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by weapons) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made so far..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kalyan
- Maharashtra
- Thane district
- Khadakpada
ALSO READ
Court allows bail plea of Kalyan man accused of ISIS links
Coronavirus: Dubai returnee detrained at Kalyan near Mumbai
PM Greeb Kalyan Yojana puts money where mouth is, says ASSOCHAM
Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan donates Rs One Cr for Covid-19
Coronavirus: Kalyan Jewellers to spend Rs 10 cr to provide food, essential items to needy