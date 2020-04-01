Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Cop injured in stone-pelting incident

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:04 IST
Maha: Cop injured in stone-pelting incident

A policeman on patrolling duty for the COVID-19 lockdown was injured in a stone-pelting incident at Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, when an irate mob attacked a fruit vendor and his family in the Khadakpada area, an official said.

A group of 20 people, including five women, picked a quarrel with the vendor over the placement of his cart and attack him, his wife and his brother-in-law with stones and iron rods, he said. A policeman, who was on patrolling duty in the area, tried to intervene, but sustained injuries to his face and was rushed to a hospital, he added.

Members of the mob were charged under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by weapons) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made so far..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 reminder of interconnected world, need to adopt truly global response to it: PM Modi tells Chinese Premier

Leaders of India and China have exchanged messages of felicitation to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveying to his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang...

In a first, Guj govt holds cabinet meet via video conference

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday held the weekly Cabinet meeting through video conference amid the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. In a release, the state government claimed that this was for the first time in ...

Allow CSR funds to combat Covid-19 in Punjab, Amarinder urges PM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow companies in Punjab to use their Corporate Social Responsibility CSR funds to assist the state government in its fight against COVID-19. In a let...

Measles threat grows amid COVID-19 crisis: vaccine group

With all eyes on the rapid global spread of the novel coronavirus, health experts fear a drop in routine vaccinations could fuel other, potentially deadlier outbreaks of diseases like measles. With nearly half of the worlds population told ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020