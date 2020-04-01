Maha farm loan waiver:18.89 lakh farmers received Rs 11,966 cr

The Maharashtra governmentreleased Rs 11,966.22 crore in the bank accounts of as many as18,89,528 farmers till March 31 this year under the farm loanwaiver scheme, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said onWednesday

Giving a break-up, Pawar, who also holds Financeportfolio, said while 10,40,935 farmers received Rs 5407.13crore from district cooperative banks, 8,48,593 agriculturistsreceived Rs 6559 crore 80 thousand through commercial banks

The Shiv Sena-led coalition government had last yearannounced the farm loan waiver for the farmers having the loanoutstanding of Rs 2 lakh till September 30, 2019.

