Let companies use CSR fund to fight COVID-19 outbreak: Amarinder urges PM

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let companies in Punjab use their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund to assist the state government in its efforts against COVID-19. In a letter, Singh asked the prime minister to direct the ministry of corporate affairs to include Chief Minister's Relief Fund in the list of CSR activities in the Companies Act-2013.

This step would immensely help the state government to meet the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic more effectively, besides providing medical and other assistance to the poor and needy residents as well as migrant labour, in the wake of the nationwide lockdown, Singh wrote according to an official statement. Singh requested Modi to take an early decision in this regard, given the magnitude of the calamity, coupled with the resultant humanitarian crisis.

Companies in Punjab are seeking permission, in these trying circumstances, to use their CSR contribution to assist the state government in its endeavour to contain COVID-19, Singh said in the letter. This is essential as the country is already grappling with a huge and unprecedented disaster, he added. PTI VSD CHS RHL RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

