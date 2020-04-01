Left Menu
Over 6.75 lakh migrant workers have received shelter in homes set up by state govts: Home Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:18 IST
Over 6.75 lakh migrant workers have received shelter in 21,486 homes set up by states and union territories to contain their movement during the countrywide lockdown announced to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Home Ministry said on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said over 25 lakh people were provided with food at the relief camps.

She said Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Wednesday told the chief secretaries of states and union territories to ensure "hassle free" transportation of cargo and directed that these instructions should be transmitted to the ground level. The cabinet secretary also directed the chief secretaries that disbursement of benefits under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna should be quick and effective, the officer said.

Since the disbursement of benefits is done through banks, planning should be "meticulous" and social distancing norms should be strictly adhered to, she said. Later in a tweet, a Home Ministry spokesperson said, "21,486 #COVID2019 relief camps set up in the states and UTs. More than 6.75 lakh migrant workers have been given shelter. Around 25 lakh stranded, poor and destitute people being provided food as well." Srivastava said the supply of essential items during 21-day lockdown announced by the prime minister was satisfactory.

She said that in conformity with the Supreme Court order on migrant workers, states and union territories have been asked to rope in trained counsellors and community group leaders to counsel migrant workers stranded in shelter camps. "We will ensure that the lockdown is successful and essential services are maintained," she said.

A nationwide lockdown was enforced on March 24 to check the spread of coronavirus as social distancing is possibly the only way to prevent people from infecting the deadly virus. The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,637 in the country on Wednesday while the death toll rose to 38, according to the Union Health Ministry.

