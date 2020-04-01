COVID-19 cases in J-K rise to 62

The COVID-19 cases rose to 62 in Jammu and Kashmir out of which 58 are active cases, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning) of the UT administration said on Wednesday. Out of 58 active cases, 48 cases are from Kashmir and 10 are from Jammu division.

Addressing a press meet here, Kansal said, "COVID-19 cases have risen to 62 in Jammu and Kashmir including 58 active cases. Out of 54 active cases, 48 of them have been reported in Kashmir, 10 are in Jammu division. 17,041 people are under active surveillance." He said the administratioon has a robust contact tracing process in place.

"There is a concern among people at large about the cases being tested positive. However, we would like to emphasise that we have robust contact tracing process in place and many of the cases could only be traced as a result of vigorous and scientific contact tracing exercise undertaken by the administration," he said. "As a result, we were able to trace many cases which were asymptomatic. It is important because if not traced, they could have continued in general people and infected others," he added.

Kansal said that nearly 2,000 contacts have been identified which they believe can be traced to the positive cases. "We have issued an instruction that no known contact be left untraced," he stated. (ANI)

