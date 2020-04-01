Six Nizamuddin religious meet participants traced in HP's Kangra district: Official

The Kangra authorities on Wednesday traced six persons, who had attended an over 2000-strong religious congregation at Nazamuddin in New Delhi last month along with over 250 foreigners, many of them suspected coronavirus carriers. Three of these persons have been kept in hospital's isolation ward while three others put in home quarantine, said Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati.

Meanwhile, the six suspected coronavirus patients in the district have tested negative for the infection, he added. Prajapati also appealed to the people to report such persons, who returned to the district after attending the Tablighi jamaat meet last month, to the authorities to prevent the spread of infection. He also said the Health Department officials have been deployed to conduct door-to-door survey to collect information about suspected coronavirus carriers to curb the spread of the virus.

He said the district administration is fully alert to the dangers of the spread of coronavirus infection and cooperation of common people is a must to curb it. He also asking people to stay indoor, saying that a case has been registered against nine persons for violating curfew in the district and venturing out of their houses.

He also reminded people that bank have changed their timing for public dealings and restricted it to only two hours between nine and 11 am. Banks have been asked to implement social distancing norms during public dealing and outside ATMs, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.