Renu Swaroop gets one-year extension as biotechnology dept secretary

Renu Swaroop was on Wednesday given one-year extension as the Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The move assumes significance as the country is working upon containing the spread of coronavirus. The Department of Biotechnology under the Ministry of Science and Technology is mandated to promote large-scale use of biotechnology among others.

She took over as the secretary of the department on April 10, 2018, for a two-year term. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the tenure of Swaroop for a period of one year beyond April 30, 2020, that is up to April 30, 2021, the order stated.

