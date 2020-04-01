13 Bangladeshi nationals, 2 Assamese who attended event at Markaz Nizamuddin isolated in Thane

13 Bangladeshi nationals and two people from Assam who attended the gathering at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin area and returned to Thane have been home quarantined, Subhas Burse, DCP Mumbra said on Wednesday. "13 Bangladeshi nationals and two people from Assam who visited Markaz Nizamuddin and came to Thane have been home quarantined. Their test reports will be available by tomorrow. On the basis of the report, further action will be taken," he said.

Tablighi Jamaat event has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1637 on Tuesday. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 38 while 133 patients were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated. (ANI)

