Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 8:28 p.m.

One more tests positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh; total cases 16 8:20 p.m. COVID-19 cases rise to 152 in Delhi 7:53 p.m.

Noida: COVID-19 cases rise to 48, DM appeals to people to stay indoors 7:40 p.m. 376 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hrs; spike not national trend: Health Ministry 7:29 p.m.

No fresh coronavirus case reported from Haryana 7:22 p.m. No pending board exams to be conducted in foreign countries due to COVID-19 situation: CBSE 7:16 p.m.

33 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, count 335 7:04 p.m. 18 Nepali Muslims who attended Nizamuddin congregation in Delhi, quarantined in Nepal 6:53 p.m.

71 people from Bengal who attended Nizamuddin congregation identified: CM 6:53 p.m. As coronavirus cases surge, India looks at resources from S Korea, China, Germany 6:52 p.m.

MP: Man hides travel history to Dubai, quarantined with wife 6:45 p.m. 59 Tabligh Jamaat returnees from west TN isolated in govt hospitals 6:39 p.m.

COVID-19: Nizumaddin meet caused 'big damage', says NCM; Asks states to ensure strict lockdown compliance by madarsas, religious places 6:38 p.m. 15 more test positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan; total count 108 6:37 p.m.

20 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, count 322 6:33 p.m. Kerala reports 24 COVID-19 cases, 1.64 lakh under observation 6:32 p.m.

Most in JK who attended Tablighi event traced, being sent to quarantine: DGP 6:24 p.m. Uttar Pradesh reports first two coronavirus-related deaths in state 6:24 p.m.

COVID-19: DGCA issues guidelines to operate commercial passenger aircraft for cargo-only operations 6:19 p.m. 3rd batch of foreigners traced in J'khand mosques in a week; 10 Indonesians kept in isolation 6:12 p.m.

WTO, UNFAO, WHO call for keeping food trade flowing amid COVID-19 restrictions 6:07 p.m. Armed forces provide over 8,500 doctors and support staff for treatment of COVID-19 cases 5:36 p.m.

Woman from red zone village in Ladakh delivers baby under quarantine. 4:48 p.m.

26 people from Uttarakhand who attended Tabligh-e-Jamaat's congregation at Nizamuddin last month are still in Delhi: DGP Alok Kumar 4:45 p.m. 18 Nepali Muslims who attended Nizamuddin congregation in Delhi are quarantined in Nepal.

4:22 p.m. Srinagar residents make own masks to battle shortage of protective gear.

4:07 p.m. A 72-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus dies in Meerut.

3:56 p.m. 13 more people tested for coronavirus in Ramganj area of Jaipur’s walled city, taking total number of cases in Rajasthan to 106.

3:37 p.m. After pay cut, GoAir tells staff that portion of March salary has been deferred to April.

3:36 p.m. Two resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital test positive for COVID-19.

3:22 p.m. Four new positive cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Karnataka, taking total number of the affected in the state to 105.

2:55 p.m. COVID-19 death toll rises to six in Bangladesh with number of positive cases surging to 54.

1:39 p.m. Sri Lanka records highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases.

1:27 p.m. COVID-19 an travel up to 8 metres from exhalation, linger in air for hours, MIT scientist says.

1:24 p.m. Delhi government hospital shut after doctor tests positive for COVID-19.

1:23 p.m. China reveals 1,541 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases amid concerns of second wave of infections. 1:02 p.m.

Five trains and thousands of passengers are under scanner over travelling with Tablighi Jamaat participants, many of whom have tested positive for coronavirus. 12:31 p.m.

UP reports its first coronavirus-related death after test reports of 25-year-old man, who died two days ago, came COVID-19 positive. 11:56 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000 in New York City, official data says. 11:47 a.m.

Coronavirus deaths crossed 4,000 in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre. 11:24 a.m.

Tabligh's Nizamuddin centre cleared, evacuating 2361 people in 36 hours, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says. 11:08 a.m.

8 new coronavirus cases are found in Gujarat, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 82. 11:04 a.m.

About 100 people gathered for religious congregation at a dargah in Sarwar town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district, following which police used force to disperse them. 10:41 a.m.

COVID19 pandemic is most challenging crisis since World War II, UN chief says. 10:25 a.m.

Security personnel guarding Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu are put in isolation after family member of an employee in his office tested positive for COVID-19: Officials 9:31 a.m. 20 more people test positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 86.

9:29 a.m. Two persons, who had attended religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, tested positive for coronavirus in Puducherry. 8:52 a.m.

Two more COVID-19 patients died in Maharashtra, taking state toll to 12: Officials 8:44 a.m. 18 more people test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking total number of such cases in the state to 320: Official 8:28 a.m.

Prominent Indian-origin virologist in South Africa dies from coronavirus..

