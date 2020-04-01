Meghalaya MLAs to get Rs 25 lakh each for providing relief to people during lockdown

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said district deputy commissioners were empowered to release Rs 25 lakh to each legislator from the MLA scheme 2020-21 to provide relief to the people affected by the ongoing nationwide lockdown. He said MLAs and members of district councils have been requested to work in coordination with the local administrations to ensure that essential commodities are made available to people.

All 60 legislators in the state have been asked to submit detailed list of essential commodities to be distributed to the beneficiaries and avail the funds, which will be sanctioned by the deputy commissioners, Conrad said. The chief minister said his government has been engaging with MLAs of different districts to solicit their views and suggestions which will enable the administration to streamline the delivery mechanism.

The cabinet ministers, in-charge of different regions of the state, are continuously working at the regional level to ensure adequate supplies of all essential items, and also to address the concern raised by the local administrations. "A system of coordinated efforts with locals, the administration and the government has been put in place, and we are working to ensure that all necessary measures are taken for the interest and welfare of the people," the chief minister said.

He said an elaborate arrangement has been put in place to combat the crisis, amid spurt in coronavirus cases in the country. However, no COVID-19 case has been reported so far in the state, Conard said.

"We will try our best to address various issues which are challenging, and have received positive suggestions from the public representatives. "This is an unprecedented situation and the administration under the leadership of the chief secretary has been working tirelessly to address public concern," Conard said.

Asked about measures taken by his government to fight against the crisis in view of COVID-19 cases reported in neighbouring Assam, he said the inter-state and inter-district movements have been restricted as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry Home Affairs. So far, three isolation centres with a total 500 beds have been arranged for people suspected to be infected with the coronavirus.

He urged people to strictly follow the lockdown order to contain the COVID-19 pandemic..

